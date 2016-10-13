版本:
BRIEF-IRD announces third quarter 2016 results and launch of innovative new product

Oct 13 International Road Dynamics Inc

* IRD announces third quarter 2016 results and launch of innovative new product

* International Road Dynamics Inc -Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* International Road Dynamics -Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.09

* International Road Dynamics Inc -Qtrly revenue $18.3 million versus $18.1 million

* International Road Dynamics Inc- believes revenues in Canada and United States segment will increase for full fiscal 2016 year compared to prior year Source text :

