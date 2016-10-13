版本:
BRIEF-Transdigm announces tender offer for its 7.50% senior subordinated notes due 2021

Oct 13 Transdigm Group Inc :

* Transdigm Group announces tender offer for any and all of its 7.50 pct senior subordinated notes due 2021

* "Total consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, is $1060.50

* Tender offer to purchase will expire on November 10, 2016

* Co's unit Transdigm has commenced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.50 pct senior subordinated notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

