版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 00:31 BJT

BRIEF-Concordia International closes senior notes offering, appoints Allan Oberman to board

Oct 13 Concordia International Corp :

* Concordia International announces closing of senior notes offering and appoints Allan Oberman to board of directors

* Going forward, co will assess strategic alternatives

* Following appointment of Allan Oberman to board effective October 14, 2016, the board will consist of six members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐