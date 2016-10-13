版本:
BRIEF-Stingray extends distribution agreement with Shaw Communications

Oct 13 Stingray Digital Group Inc :

* Press release - Stingray extends long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications, adds four specialty music video TV channels

* Under term of extension, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct will now carry Stingray's four music video tv channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

