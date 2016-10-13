版本:
BRIEF-Bevo Agro Inc. reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results

Oct 13 Bevo Agro Inc

* Bevo Agro Inc. reports on fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 sales rose 19 percent to C$13.11 million

* Qtrly net earnings of $1.7m compared to $881k, a 93% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

