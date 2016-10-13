版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-CIB Marine Bancshares Inc announces 2016 third quarter results

Oct 13 CIB Marine Bancshares Inc

* CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐