公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Orefinders provides an update on its Mirado mine stockpile project

Oct 13 Orefinders Resources Inc

* Orefinders provides an update on its Mirado mine stockpile project - over 26,000 tonnes crushed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

