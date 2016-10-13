版本:
BRIEF-Oncosec Q4 loss per share $0.39

Oct 13 Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec announces fourth quarter and year end results for fiscal year 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.39

* Oncosec Medical Inc - Qtrly net loss $6.6 million versus $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

