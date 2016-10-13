版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Beazer Homes completes extension, upsizing of credit facility

Oct 13 Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer Homes completes extension and upsizing of credit facility

* Amendment increases size of facility to $180 million, and extends maturity to February 2019

* Revised terms include a reduction in required aggregate collateral ratio securing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐