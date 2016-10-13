版本:
2016年 10月 14日

BRIEF-Reed's Inc Q3 loss per share $0.02

Oct 13 Reed's Inc

* Reed's Inc announces record third quarter revenues; improvements drive positive operating income

* Q3 sales $12.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Reed's inc - Q3 volume increased 18.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

