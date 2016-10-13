版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Smith Micro sees Q3 revenue about $6.5 million

Oct 13 Smith Micro Software Inc

* Smith Micro announces preliminary revenue results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $6.5 million

* Smith Micro Software Inc - Revenue during quarter was significantly impacted by several large deals that were not closed as expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

