2016年 10月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Buffalo coal appoints Rowan Karstel as interim CEO

Oct 13 Buffalo Coal Corp

* Buffalo Coal Corp: corporate update

* Buffalo Coal Corp - Appointment of Rowan Karstel as interim chief executive officer

* Buffalo Coal Corp - Names Graham Du Preez as interim chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

