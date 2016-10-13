BRIEF-Lionsgate announces pricing of $520 mln of senior notes

Oct 13 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lions Gate announces pricing of $520 million of senior notes and allocation of $2.0 billion term loan B credit facility

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.875 percent per annum

* It has priced a private offering of $520 million of senior notes due 2024

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Expects that term loan B will be issued at 99.5 percent and will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to libor plus 3.00 percent

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Expects to use proceeds of notes, term loan A and term loan B to finance a portion of proposed merger with Starz

* Lions Gate - Notes will be issued by LG Financeco Corp, a newly formed subsidiary of co, proceeds will be held in escrow pending consummation of merger