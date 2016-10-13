BRIEF-Lionsgate announces pricing of $520 mln of senior notes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
* Lions Gate announces pricing of $520 million of senior notes and allocation of $2.0 billion term loan B credit facility
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.875 percent per annum
* It has priced a private offering of $520 million of senior notes due 2024
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Expects that term loan B will be issued at 99.5 percent and will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to libor plus 3.00 percent
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Expects to use proceeds of notes, term loan A and term loan B to finance a portion of proposed merger with Starz
* Lions Gate - Notes will be issued by LG Financeco Corp, a newly formed subsidiary of co, proceeds will be held in escrow pending consummation of merger
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.