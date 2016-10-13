BRIEF-RSP Permian announces $2.4 bln acquisition of Silver Hill Energy

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 RSP Permian Inc
* RSP Permian announces $2.4 billion acquisition of Silver Hill Energy Partners and provides updates
* Deal for $1.25 billion of cash and 31.0 million shares of RSP common stock in aggregate
* RSP Permian Kayne Anderson, Ridgemont, Silver Hill shareholders are expected to collectively own approximately 20 percent of RSP's outstanding shares pro forma
* RSP Permian Inc - RSP expects to add Kyle D. Miller, CEO of Silver Hill, to RSP's board of directors upon closing Shep II
* RSP Permian Inc - RSP expects to add Kyle D. Miller, CEO of Silver Hill, to RSP's board of directors upon closing SHEP II
* RSP Permian Inc - RSP's average daily production rate for Q3 of 2016 was 29,761 boe/d (approximately 73 percent oil), a 24 percent increase
* RSP Permian - Silver Hill Energy Partners expected to close in Q4, with Silver Hill receiving about $604 million of cash and 15.0 million RSP shares
* RSP Permian Inc - Sees 2016 average daily production 28,500 - 29,500 boe/d
* Silver Hill E&P II deal to close in Q1, with Silver Hill receiving approximately $646 million of cash and 16.0 million RSP shares
* RSP Permian Inc - Estimate net daily production in 2017 to average in range of 52.0 - 56.0 mboe/d (72 percent-74 percent oil)
* RSP Permian Inc - Preliminary 2017 total capital expenditure budget, including infrastructure and workovers, is expected to be $570 - $630 million
* RSP Permian -Co intends to finance cash portions of transactions through potential capital market transactions which may include equity, debt offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.