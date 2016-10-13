版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Tintina reminds shareholders of expiry of rights offering

Oct 13 Tintina Resources Inc

* Tintina reminds shareholders of expiry of rights offering

* Rights offering will expire and cease to be exercisable on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐