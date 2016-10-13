版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Aerohive Networks announces preliminary Q3 financial results

Oct 13 Aerohive Networks Inc

* Aerohive Networks announces preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19 to $0.20

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 to $0.07

* Sees Q3 revenue $40 million

* Sees Q4 revenue $43 million to $45 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $48.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 loss per share $0.06 to $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $50.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐