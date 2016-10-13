版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-KMG Chemicals Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

Oct 13 KMG Chemicals Inc

* KMG reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $300 million to $305 million

* Qtrly net sales $75,301 versus $ 75,993 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

