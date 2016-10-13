版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Carolina Trust Bancshares completes private placement of subordinated notes

Oct 13 Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc

* Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc completes private placement of subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

