BRIEF-Tribune Media Company appoints Peter M. Kern to board

Oct 13 Tribune Media Co

* Peter M. Kern appointed to Tribune Media Company board of directors

* Tribune Media Co - Peter M. Kern fills vacancy created by resignation of Michael Kreger on Oct. 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

