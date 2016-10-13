版本:
BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering 20 mln common shares

Oct 13 Rsp Permian Inc

* Announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 20.0 million common shares

* Intends to use proceeds from offering to fund a portion of acquisition of Silver Hill Energy Partners,Silver Hill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

