BRIEF-Valeura announces execution of transformational transaction agreements in Turkey

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Valeura Energy Inc
* Valeura Energy announces execution of transformational transaction agreements in Turkey and underwritten private placement of subscription receipts
* Valeura Energy - acquisition of its jv partner, Thrace Basin Natural Gas Corporation (TBNGC), for US$22 million in cash effective March 31, 2016
* Transatlantic Petroleum - concurrent with acquisition of TBNGC, Valeura will sell deep rights on certain of Turkish jv lands to Statoil Banarli Turkey
* Valeura Energy- sale of deep rights on certain joint venture lands to Statoil Banarli Turkey b.v. For $15 million in two tranches of US$12 million and US$3 million
* Valeura Energy - combination of acquisition of valeura's jv partner, sale of deep rights to statoil and financing, is expected to be accretive
* Valeura Energy - consideration for tbng acquisition will consist of a cash payment at closing of about $18.5 million, after estimated closing adjustments
* Valeura Energy - upon close of acquisition, co's participating interest in shallow rights on tbng jv will increase to 81.5% and co will become operator
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.