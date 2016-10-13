BRIEF-HP announces fiscal 2017 financial outlook

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Hp Inc
* HP Inc. announces fiscal 2017 financial outlook
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.47 to $1.57 from continuing operations
* Free cash flow outlook is in range of $2.3 to $2.6 billion for fiscal 2017
* HP Inc. - announces additional share repurchase authorization of $3 billion for future repurchases
* Expects to return 50%-75% of annual free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of a robust dividend and regular share buy backs
* HP Inc - increases planned quarterly dividend amount by 7%
* Anticipates generating cash flow from operations of approximately $2.8 to $3.1 billion in fiscal 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.