版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Dealnet appoints Daniel Wittlin to board of directors

Oct 13 Dealnet Capital Corp

* Dealnet announces annual general meeting voting results and appointment of Daniel Wittlin to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐