BRIEF-Horizon Technology says saw early pay-offs during Q3 compared to Q2

Oct 13 Horizon Technology Finance Corp

* Horizon Technology finance provides investment portfolio update for third quarter 2016

* Horizon Technology - Experienced early pay-offs during Q3 of 2016 totaling $17.0 million, compared to early pay-offs totaling $8.6 million during q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

