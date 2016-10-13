版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Cabot -FERC issued letter announcing evaluation of certain alternatives to Central Penn Line North and South routes

Oct 13 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* provides update on Atlantic Sunrise Project

* two alternative routes that are being evaluated include a potential 1.4 mile deviation, in aggregate, from currently proposed route

* FERC issued letter announcing it is evaluating certain alternatives to Central Penn Line North and South routes, which are portions of Atlantic Sunrise project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

