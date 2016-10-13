版本:
BRIEF-Skyline Q1 earnings per share $0.09

Oct 13 Skyline Corp

* Skyline reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 sales rose 26 percent to $61.18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

