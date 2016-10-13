版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-CO2 Solutions announces Q4 results

Oct 13 CO2 Solutions Inc

* CO2 Solutions announces 2016 fourth quarter results

* CO2 Solutions Inc - Management believes corporation should have sufficient funds to meet its working capital requirements for at least next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

