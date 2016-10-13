版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics to announce phase 1 clinical data on Ptg-100 at Ueg Week, Vienna

Oct 13 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

* Press release - protagonist therapeutics to present phase 1 clinical and preclinical data on ptg-100 at ueg week, vienna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

