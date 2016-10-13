版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 07:04 BJT

BRIEF-Mammoth Energy Services Prices IPO of common stock

Oct 13 Mammoth Energy Services Inc

* Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Prices initial public offering of common stock

* Says priced initial public offering of 7,.75 mlnshares of its common stock at offering price of $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐