BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

Oct 14 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc
:
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc announces third quarter
2016 results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $71.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 to $0.81
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc sees FY total comparable
restaurant sales of minus 1.0% to minus 0.5%
* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.0%
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Del Frisco's sees FY gross capital expenditures(before
tenant allowances, inclusive of some expenditures related to
2017 openings)of $32 million to $35 million
