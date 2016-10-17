版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 13:29 BJT

BRIEF-Eureka provides corporate update

Oct 17 Eureka Resources Inc

* Eureka provides corporate update

* Exploration program for Gemini lithium project is estimated to cost approximately US$400,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

