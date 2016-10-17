版本:
BRIEF-Orosur Mining Inc says Q1 net profit US$2.8 mln & cash operating costs US$693/oz

Oct 17 Orosur Mining Inc

* Q1 2017 results: net profit US$2.8 mln & cash operating costs US$693/oz

* Forecast production guidance for FY 17 remains between 35,000 to 40,000 oz of gold

