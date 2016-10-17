版本:
BRIEF-Tutor Perini awarded $107 million route 264 interchange improvements project in Virginia

Oct 17 Tutor Perini Corp

* Tutor Perini awarded $107 million route 264 interchange improvements project in Virginia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

