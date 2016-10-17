BRIEF-Dril-Quip to buy TIW Corporation for about $143 million

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Dril-Quip Inc
* Dril-Quip agrees to acquire TIW Corporation
* Dril-Quip Inc - deal for approximately $143 million
* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW is being acquired on a debt-free, cash-free basis
* Dril-Quip Inc - Dril-Quip intends to fund consideration with cash on hand
* Dril-Quip Inc - Dril-Quip anticipates synergies to be realized from this transaction
* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW revenue is expected to trough between $60 million and $70 million in 2016
* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW revenue expected to increase to between $80 million and $100 million by 2018
* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW EBITDA margins are expected to be similar to Dril-Quip's margins once synergies are realized
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.