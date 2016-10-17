BRIEF-Hasbro Q3 earnings per share $2.03

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Hasbro Inc :
* Hasbro reports revenue, operating profit and net earnings growth for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $2.03
* Q3 revenue $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.56 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hasbro inc - boys category revenues for Q3 increased 2 pct to $605.5 million
* Hasbro inc - games category revenues for q3 increased 13 pct to $409.5 million
* Hasbro inc - Q3 2016 U.S. and canada segment net revenues increased 16 pct to $932.8 million compared to $803.8 million in 2015
* Girls category revenues for Q3 increased 57 pct to $462.0 million.
* Preschool category revenues for Q3 declined 8 pct to $202.8 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.