版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 18:54 BJT

BRIEF-Onex to acquire Save-A-Lot

Oct 17 Onex Corp :

* Agreed to acquire Save-A-Lot business ("save-a-lot") from Supervalu Inc. ("supervalu") for $1.365 billion

* Onex Corp - Onex partners IV will make an equity investment of approximately $660 million

* Onex corp - Onex' share in $660 million investment is approximately $190 million as a limited partner in fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐