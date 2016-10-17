版本:
BRIEF-Supervalu reports sale of Save-A-Lot business for $1.365 billion

Oct 17 Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu Inc - expects to use net proceeds from sale to prepay at least $750 million against its outstanding term loan balance

* Supervalu - intends to use remaining net sale proceeds to further reduce debt and improve its capital structure

* Supervalu - will provide Save-A-Lot with certain services and support functions for its day-to-day operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

