2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Patriot National wins Ashmere Insurance service contract

Oct 17 Patriot National Inc -

* Patriot National awarded turnkey BPO services contract from Ashmere Insurance Company

* Patriot National Inc - "Over next 36 months, we expect contract to generate over $100 million in written premium to be serviced by Patriot" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

