公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一

BRIEF-Eurasian Minerals sells the Ophir property in Utah

Oct 17 Eurasian Minerals Inc -

* Eurasian Minerals Inc sells the Ophir property in Utah

* Terms of sale include a cash payment to EMX at closing, with company retaining a 2% NSR royalty on property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

