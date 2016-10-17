版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Wesco International names David Schulz as CFO

Oct 17 Wesco International Inc -

* Wesco International Inc names new Chief Financial Officer

* Says David S. Schulz appointed CFO

* Most recently, Schulz was senior vice president and chief operating officer of Armstrong Flooring Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

