BRIEF-AECOM wins a Faraday contract

Oct 17 AECOM -

* AECOM awarded contract to build Faraday future's $1 billion North American electric car manufacturing plant

* AECOM project has an approximate construction value of $500 million and will be included in AECOM's backlog for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

