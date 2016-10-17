BRIEF-Zynerba provides clinical update for lead development candidates - ZYN001 and ZYN002

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results for three phase 2 clinical trials for ZYN002 are on track for 1h17
* Zynerba - phase 1 clinical trial for zyn001 is expected to begin in 1h17
* Phase 2 clinical trials are now planned to begin during second half of 2017
* Zynerba - phase 2 clinical trials in patients with fragile X syndrome (FXS) are on track to begin before end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.