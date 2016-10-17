BRIEF-Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial in renal diseases

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Omeros Corp
* Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 Phase 2 clinical trial in renal diseases
* Statistical significance was achieved on key endpoints of improvement in renal function
* Consistent with other clinical trials with OMS721, no significant safety concerns have been observed
* Plans to advance OMS721 rapidly through its IGA nephropathy development program to support both U.S. and international marketing authorizations
* Additional data from Omeros' OMS721 program are expected later this year
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.