BRIEF-Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial in renal diseases

Oct 17 Omeros Corp

* Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 Phase 2 clinical trial in renal diseases

* Statistical significance was achieved on key endpoints of improvement in renal function

* Consistent with other clinical trials with OMS721, no significant safety concerns have been observed

* Plans to advance OMS721 rapidly through its IGA nephropathy development program to support both U.S. and international marketing authorizations

