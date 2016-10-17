版本:
BRIEF-Community Health Systems to sell majority interest in home health division

Oct 17 Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to sell majority interest in home health division

* Community Health - signed definitive agreement to sell a majority ownership interest in company's home health division to a unit of almost family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

