BRIEF-Regeneron, Teva provide update on fasinumab clinical development programs

Oct 17 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron and Teva provide update on fasinumab clinical development programs

* Regeneron and Teva provide update on fasinumab clinical development programs

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - co, Teva plan to design pivotal Phase 3 study in chronic low back pain that excludes patients with advanced osteoarthritis

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - companies plan to submit a pivotal program plan for review with fda and other health authorities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

