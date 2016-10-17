BRIEF-Almost Family Inc to acquire 80 pct in Community Health Systems home health, hospice unit

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Almost Family Inc
* Almost Family Inc signs agreement to acquire controlling interest in Community Health Systems home health and hospice unit
* Almost Family Inc - total purchase price for 80 pct of equity interest in CHS home health is $128 million
* Almost Family Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2017.
* Almost Family Inc says financing for transaction has been fully committed by JPMorgan
* Almost Family Inc says almost family expects transaction to be completed during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.