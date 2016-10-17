版本:
BRIEF-CCA Industries reports Q3 earnings 14 cents/shr

Oct 17 CCA Industries Inc

* CCA Industries Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* CCA Industries Inc - qtrly revenues $5.04 million versus $7.08 million

* CCA Industries Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

