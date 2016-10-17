版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Syneron Medical strengthens senior management and reports preliminary Q3 revenue

Oct 17 Syneron Medical Ltd :

* Syneron Medical strengthens senior management and announces preliminary third quarter 2016 revenue

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $70 million to $72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

