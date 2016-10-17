版本:
BRIEF-Rogers Communications: Joe Natale named CEO

Oct 17 Rogers Communications Inc :

* Says ceo and president Guy Laurence resigned

* Rogers communications inc - Guy Laurence steps down; Joe Natale to be appointed his successor

* Rogers communications inc - board chair Alan Horn to serve as interim president & CEO

* Rogers Communications Inc - to hire Joseph Natale as president and chief executive officer as soon as he is in a position to join Rogers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

