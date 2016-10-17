版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Geomega appoints new chief financial officer

Oct 17 Geomega Resources Inc :

* Says Ingrid Martin appointed cfo

* Geomega Resources Inc - Derek Lindsay, who occupied cfo position since January 2015, will be stepping down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

